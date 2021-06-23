Cancel
Music

Soul of the Blues

By Ray Brown
ashevillefm.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady for a blues encounter? Well, just tune into Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon till 2pm and the Blueshound will bring you two hours of mind jiggling, butt wiggling blues! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week after it airs at ashevillefm.org. Got some new blues for you this week by Clarence Spady, Eddie 9V, Chris Cain and Crystal Thomas! You’ll also get some vintage tracks from Eric Clapton, James Reed, Jimmy McCracklin, Lowell Fulson, Memphis Slim, Tampa Red and Lonnie Johnson! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is Van Morrison with more songs from his new release, Latest Record Project Volume 1. Join the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues and you’ll get blues aplenty!

www.ashevillefm.org
