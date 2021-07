Some of your favorite spring and summer blooms come from bulbs you plant in the fall. This is because many of these plants need a cool dormant period in order to grow once the weather warms up. For these types of bulbs, getting them settled and into the ground before the first frost is key to ensuring new growth once colder weather dissipates. If you wait too long and try and plant them after the first frost of the year, you may run into trouble digging up the hardened ground. Additionally, if you plant them once cold weather has given way to warmer spring temperatures, they may not get enough of the dormant time they require to bloom, meaning you'll have to wait an additional year to see your hard work pay off.