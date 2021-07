LENOIR — A North Carolina pharmaceutical company is planning to begin production of COVID-19 vaccine soon, the company’s leader told a congressional committee this week. Phanesh Koneru, founder and CEO of Exela Pharma Sciences, was among a number of executives speaking by video to the U.S. House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity, Exchanges, Energy and Credit about federal investments to help manufacturing in rural areas, and he cited his company’s ability to begin manufacturing COVID-19 as an example of the success that can be achieved.