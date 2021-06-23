Shenango collaborates with Paris students on international project

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Dara Walker, assistant professor of African American studies; women’s, gender, and sexuality studies; and history in the College of the Liberal Arts, has been named a postdoctoral fellow for 2021 by the National Academy of Education (NAEd), an honorary educational society whose mission is to improve education policy and practice by advancing high-quality research. Walker is one of 25 scholars selected from a competitive pool of 249 applicants. The fellowship cohort includes two other Penn State faculty members, Ericka Weathers, assistant professor of education (educational theory and policy), and Matthew Gardner Kelly, assistant professor of education (educational leadership), both in Penn State’s College of Education. Penn State is the only institution that received more than one of the 25 fellowships this year.