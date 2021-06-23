Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

FSA Accepting Nominations for County Committee Members

By Karla James
klin.com
 8 days ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency began accepting nominations for county committee members on June 15. Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas for these members who make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2021 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 2, 2021.

klin.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsa#Fsa County Committees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsanewspaper.net

Broadband Expansion, Fellowship Program Explained to County Commissioners June 23

Enhancing broadband deployment in Nemaha County and regionally was discussed with the Nemaha County Commissioners Wednesday, June 23. Representatives of Pinpoint emphasized the value of fiber connectivity in counties and municipalities. Pinpoint acquired A-1 Fiber of Auburn earlier this year. “We will come up with a plan. We want to...
Lincoln, NEOmaha.com

Fortenberry scores additional federal funding for USDA center at UNL

The Appropriations Committee of the U.S. House has given its approval to an additional $20 million for construction of a new U.S. Department of Agriculture research center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The new recommended funding follows an earlier allocation of $11.2 million for planning and design of the multiyear...
AgricultureAshley County Ledger

USDA Expands Clear30 To Nationwide

Landowners and agricultural producers currently enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) now have a wider opportunity to enroll in a 30-year contract through the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, And Rivers initiative, called CLEAR30. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding CLEAR30 – a water-quality focused option available through CRP – to be nationwide now.
Economyplymouth-review.com

Payments offered for conservation efforts

An enrollment period for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) is underway at Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices. The CRP General Signup, which is competitive in nature runs through July 23, 2021. Practices available under this signup include cool season grass plantings, warm season grass plantings, wildlife habitat plantings, conifer tree plantings and hardwood tree plantings. Payment rates under the General […]
Putnam County, TNucbjournal.com

Redistricting committee defined, accepting applications

PUTNAM COUNTY – With the imminent arrival of Census numbers to the county, it is time again for the county begin the process of redistricting, which must be completed by Jan. 1, 2022, according to state law. Monday night, the Putnam County Commission voted to limit the number on the...
Laurens County, SCgolaurens.com

District 55 board approves 2021-2022 reopening plan

At Monday’s Laurens District 55 Board of Trustees meeting, the board was asked to approve the 2021-2022 reopening plan. The board was asked to approve the second draft of the plan. The first draft was previously published and the second draft was released last week. The drafts were created with...
Kure Beach, NCtownofkurebeach.org

TOWN SEEKING COMMITTEE, BOARD & COMMISSION MEMBERS

The Town of Kure Beach is seeking members for the following Committees, Boards and Commissions:. The Kure Beach Town Council is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Kure Beach Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The seven person HPC is responsible for reviewing proposed changes to exterior building features within the Kure Beach Downtown Preservation Overlay District and issuing Certificates of Appropriateness (COAs). The HPC is a quasi-judicial body. The Town is looking for 2 regular members and 2 alternate members to fill open vacancies on the HPC. In particular, at least 1 of the regular member vacancies must be filled by a property owner within the B-1/Downtown district. In addition, members of the HPC should have special interest, experience, and/or education in history, architecture, archaeology, or related fields. The commission meets monthly on the first Wednesday of the month at 6 pm. Regular members are voting members of the HPC. An alternate member attends meetings to stay current with matters before the commission, but does not vote. An alternate member automatically becomes a regular member whenever there is a vacancy on the commission. Property owners in the B-1/Downtown district are encouraged to apply. Please click here to fill out the application.
Richwood, OHMarysville Journal-Tribune

Richwood council member resigns from committee

How many council members can legally represent the Village of Richwood Council on a committee or board?. Village Solicitor Alison Boggs said she is researching Ohio laws and Ohio Ethics Commission opinions to determine the exact number, but it is “inappropriate” to have more than the majority of the council on one committee because of impartiality.
Kiowa County, COkiowacountypress.net

USDA Update – June 29, 2021

CRP signup dates - General SU 56 - June 14 - July 23; Continuous SU 55 - June 14 - August 6; CRP Grasslands - July 12 - August 20. County Committee Nomination Deadline - August 2, 2021. Spring Acreage Reporting Deadline - July 15. PRIMARY NESTING SEASON - March...
Claremont, NHclaremontnh.com

Seeking Policy Committee Citizen Member

Policy Committee vacancy for anyone interested in reviewing the City's ordinances.. The Claremont Policy Committee has a seat available for Claremont Residents who may be interested. The Policy Committee reviews all of the City’s ordinances. Citizen members of this committee are appointed by the City Council. This committee meets twice a month in the evening at City Hall. The term for this seat will end on 12/31/2021. For further information, please contact Resource Coordinator, deForest Bearse at dbearse@claremontnh.com or at 504-0341.
Gwinnett County, GAmainstreetnews.com

GCPS accepting applications for curriculum review committee

Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) invites parents, community members and school district employees to apply for the GEMS Oversight Committee, a group of community and school system representatives charged with the annual review of the Academic Knowledge and Skills (AKS) curriculum. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 28. After...
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

USDA announces additional pandemic assistance payments

On June 15, the USDA announced additional aid to farmers and other agricultural entities as part of the Pandemic Assistance to Producers (PAP) program. In March, the USDA authorized up to $12 billion for the PAP program as part of the overall $900 billion Consolidated Appropriations Act that was passed by Congress late in 2020. USDA utilized the latest round of PAP program funding to especially target farmers and ranchers that did not previously qualify for aid through other coronavirus assistance programs, as well as to assist beginning, socially disadvantaged and small-to-medium sized farm operations.
Economynorthwestmoinfo.com

FSA Nomination Period Open

The Farm Service Agency has announced that nominations are being taken for county committee members between now and August 2nd. The nomination period began on June 15th. The nomination forms for the 2021 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by August 2nd. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program, reside in the Local Administrative Area, or LAA, that is up for election this year, and may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits. Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates.
Gretna, NEGretna Guide & News

Chamber now accepting 2021 Citizen of the Year nominations

The Gretna Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the year. Nominees must be current or past residents of the Gretna Public School District and have contributed directly to the Gretna community. Nominators should send a letter of recommendation to the committee at: Citizen of the Year Committee, 798 Village Square Gretna, NE 68028 or […]
Frankfort, KYlanereport.com

Community Action Kentucky announces elected committee members

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Community Action Kentucky announced the results of its Board of Directors Executive Committee election at its June annual meeting. CAK’s 23-member board consists of a representative from each Community Action Agency in Kentucky. Charlene Engle, CEO of Gateway Community Action Agency, was elected to serve a two-year...