FSA Accepting Nominations for County Committee Members

The Town of Kure Beach is seeking members for the following Committees, Boards and Commissions:. The Kure Beach Town Council is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Kure Beach Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The seven person HPC is responsible for reviewing proposed changes to exterior building features within the Kure Beach Downtown Preservation Overlay District and issuing Certificates of Appropriateness (COAs). The HPC is a quasi-judicial body. The Town is looking for 2 regular members and 2 alternate members to fill open vacancies on the HPC. In particular, at least 1 of the regular member vacancies must be filled by a property owner within the B-1/Downtown district. In addition, members of the HPC should have special interest, experience, and/or education in history, architecture, archaeology, or related fields. The commission meets monthly on the first Wednesday of the month at 6 pm. Regular members are voting members of the HPC. An alternate member attends meetings to stay current with matters before the commission, but does not vote. An alternate member automatically becomes a regular member whenever there is a vacancy on the commission. Property owners in the B-1/Downtown district are encouraged to apply. Please click here to fill out the application.