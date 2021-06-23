Northern Michigan University Updates COVID-19 Protocols
As the Michigan Occupational and Health Administration (MIOSHA) updated its COVID–19 rules and recommendations, so has Northern Michigan University. In an email to students, faculty and staff, University President Fritz Erickson outlined a new mask policy and the reopening of the Berry Events Center and Superior Dome. There will also be a 100-dollar dining credit offered to students who upload proof of vaccination on the university’s app.abc10up.com