Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Northern Michigan University Updates COVID-19 Protocols

By Marta Berglund
abc10up.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Michigan Occupational and Health Administration (MIOSHA) updated its COVID–19 rules and recommendations, so has Northern Michigan University. In an email to students, faculty and staff, University President Fritz Erickson outlined a new mask policy and the reopening of the Berry Events Center and Superior Dome. There will also be a 100-dollar dining credit offered to students who upload proof of vaccination on the university’s app.

abc10up.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Marquette, MI
Health
Marquette, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#University President#Covid#The Berry Events Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden headed to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, planned to travel on Thursday to Surfside, Florida, site of the deadly condominium collapse, to offer condolences to families of those killed and missing as the casualty toll climbed. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has been...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.