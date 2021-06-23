Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Almost 17 Million Undiagnosed Cases Added to Early COVID-19 Tally

By Damian McNamara
Medscape News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Multiply by five the number of reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections early in the pandemic, National Institutes of Health (NIH) researchers suggest, if you want to get closer to the true number of Americans who were infected.

www.medscape.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Alaska Native#Race#Nih#Md#Medscape Medical News#Iii#African Americans#American Indian#White Caucasian#Asians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

New Medicaid and CHIP Snapshot Shows Almost 10 Million Enrolled in Coverage During COVID-19 Emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a new Enrollment Trends Snapshot report showing a record high, over 80 million individuals have health coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Nearly 9.9 million individuals, a 13.9% increase, enrolled in coverage between February 2020, the month before the public health emergency (PHE) was declared, to January 2021.
Public HealthCNET

Should you wear a mask if you're vaccinated? CDC vs. WHO

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're vaccinated against COVID, isn't it safe to toss the mask now? Well, it depends who you ask. The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The conflicting guidance comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to dominate new cases around the world, including in the US.
Public HealthCNET

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
Public HealthEurekAlert

More than 16 million Americans undiagnosed with COVID-19 during first wave, estimates antibody analysis

As many as 16.8 million Americans had undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections - 5 times the rate of diagnosed infections - by the end of July of 2020, according to an analysis of antibodies from more than 8,000 previously undiagnosed adults collected during the pandemic's first wave. The authors calculated that almost 5% of the undiagnosed U.S. population harbored SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, with the highest positivity rates among African Americans, those under the age of 45, urban dwellers, and women. The results suggest a larger spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. than originally suspected in previous reports. SARS-CoV-2 can stealthily cause asymptomatic infections in some individuals, who can still spread the disease to others. This property has frustrated health authorities' efforts to track down the true number of infected people, especially during the pandemic's early stages in the spring and summer of 2020. Here, Heather Kalish and colleagues posed survey questions to, and analyzed blood samples from, 8,058 undiagnosed adults reflecting the makeup of the U.S. population, which the team mostly gathered from early May to the end of July in 2020. They ensured a representative sample by using quota sampling with a much larger pool of more than 460,000 volunteers, allowing the scientists to make estimates about the general population. Kalish et al. found that 304 of the participants harbored antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and its receptor binding domain, leading them to estimate that 4.6% of the U.S. population harbored undiagnosed infections. The team also found differences in seropositivity across regions, gender, and ethnicity: rates were highest in the Mid-Atlantic (8.6%), in women (5.5%), and in African-Americans (14.2%), while lower in people working from home (3%) and in patients with chronic conditions such as heart disease. "Our findings have implications for understanding SARS-CoV-2 spread ... and prevalence in different communities and could have a potential impact on decisions involved in vaccine rollout," the authors conclude.
Medical ScienceFierceBiotech

NIH antibody study uncovers millions of hidden, uncounted COVID-19 cases

During the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic when diagnostic tests were scarce, the spread of the coronavirus reached far further than initially known—with the official count potentially missing the mark by millions to tens of millions of cases, according to a new antibody study conducted by the National Institutes of Health.
Fort Sill, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

State sees early summer spike in COVID-19 cases

After months of declining coronavirus cases, Oklahoma is seeing a small, early summer spike as public health officials want more labs and hospitals to send samples to test for virus variants. The seven-day average of new cases rose to 196 on Friday after dipping below 100 earlier this month. Several...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global case tally tops 178.8 million and U.S. death toll above 602,000

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 178.8 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.87 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and deaths climbed above 602,000 to 602,092. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 150 million, or 45.2% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up from 45% on Monday. The number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose was unchanged at 65.4%. Deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared by 32% last year, with two devastating spikes eight months apart, a government watchdog reported Tuesday in the most comprehensive look yet at the ravages of COVID-19 among its most vulnerable victim, the Associated Press reported. “We knew this was going to be bad, but I don’t think even those of us who work in this area thought it was going to be this bad,” said Harvard health policy professor David Grabowski, a nationally recognized expert on long-term care, who reviewed the report for The Associated Press.
Public Healthfox29.com

16.8M COVID-19 cases went undiagnosed last summer, NIH study finds

A new study revealed that nearly 17 million COVID-19 cases went undiagnosed last spring and summer, illustrating how quickly the virus can spread, particularly among asymptomatic patients. The National Institutes of Health released its findings Tuesday, which said that for every diagnosed COVID-19 case, there are 4.8 undiagnosed cases —...
CancerMedicalXpress

Study: COVID-19 prevalence far exceeded early pandemic cases

In a new study, National Institutes of Health researchers report that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States during spring and summer of 2020 far exceeded the known number of cases and that infection affected the country unevenly. For every diagnosed COVID-19 case in this time frame, the researchers estimate that there were 4.8 undiagnosed cases, representing an additional 16.8 million cases by July alone. The team's analysis of blood samples from people who did not have a previously diagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infection, along with socioeconomic, health, and demographic data, offers insight into the undetected spread of the virus and subgroup vulnerability to undiagnosed infection.
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 182 million, more than 3 billion vaccine doses administered

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 181.8 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.93 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 604,476. The data shows that more than 3 billion vaccine doses have now been administered globally. About 11 billion doses are required to inoculate 70% of the world’s population of about 7 billion people, according to researchers at Duke University cited by the New York Times recently. That’s the level required to achieve “herd immunity,” according to experts.
WorldForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 181 million and Australia battles several case clusters

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 181 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.9 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 603,967. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 131 million, or 46.1% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increased to 66%. In Australia, officials are battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country on Monday in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days, as the Associated Press reported.
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 181.4 million and WHO says vaccinated should keep wearing face masks

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 181.4 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.93 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 604,115. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 153.8 million, or 46.3% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up rom 46.1% a day ago. The number of adults 18-years-and-older that are fully vaccinated rose to 57%, while the number of U.S....
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 above 182.6 million and India passes 400,000 fatalities

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 182.6 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.95 million. Russia, Indonesia and Thailand suffered record one-day death tolls, while India’s official death toll passed 400,000. Experts believe the numbers are likely far higher, given a shortage of tests and overall strain on its healthcare system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy