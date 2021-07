LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Police Merit Board met for a second time to hear testimonies as fired Louisville detective Joshua Jaynes fights to get his job back. Jaynes wrote the search warrant that resulted in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. Interim chief Yvette Gentry fired Jaynes in January 2021, saying he violated LMPD's standard operating procedure by not filling out a required form and lying in the affidavit he submitted to obtain the warrant.