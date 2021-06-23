Silverman tops unofficial primary totals

The Democratic primary election took place on Tuesday, a contest that had seven candidates vying for six spots on the Glen Cove City Council ticket. According to the Nassau County Board of Election’s unofficial results, the winners include current council members Marsha Silverman, Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, Eve Lupenko Ferrante and John L. Perrone, as well as Roderick Watson. Councilman Rocco Totino had the least votes as of press time, potentially pushing him off the ticket for November’s general election. All absentee ballots must be received by June 29, according to Cindy Silletti, leader of the Glen Cove Democratic Committee, so the final numbers will be complete next week.