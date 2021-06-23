Enhanced Risk Of Severe Storms Overnight

Effective: 2021-07-01 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-01 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Dorchester The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Trappe to Secretary to near Vienna, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Hurlock around 420 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Galestown, Brookview, East New Market and Eldorado. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH