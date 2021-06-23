Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Enhanced Risk Of Severe Storms Overnight

By Karla James
klin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest risks are strong wind of up to 75 mph and 1″ in diameter hail. The risk for the severe weather is from midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday.

klin.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Diameter#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Expect overnight showers and storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cool front is moving into the area and ahead of the front we can expect rain and thunderstorms. The heaviest rainfall tonight will be in our northwest counties. Expect the rain to become more widespread during the overnight. You will likely run into some rain and storms during the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the 70s.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

First Alert overnight, part of Friday for more rain and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy showers and storms have been menacing the mountains most of the day and flooding concerns will increase overnight. Eventually the rain and storms will break loose and head through the piedmont of North Carolina and South Carolina as the actual cold front bulldozes across our region overnight and on Friday.
Glades County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HENDRY AND SOUTH CENTRAL GLADES COUNTIES At 257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montura, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clewiston, Montura, Devils Garden, Lake Hicpochee and Harlem. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
EnvironmentWAFF

Scattered storms continue overnight

Showers and storms will continue throughout most of your Thursday and into the evening hours tonight. Rain totals could fall into the range of 1-2″. Friday brings more rain to the Valley and a cool stretch of days. A cold front will impact temperatures following Friday, making for a beautiful holiday weekend.
Dorchester County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-01 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Dorchester The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Trappe to Secretary to near Vienna, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Hurlock around 420 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Galestown, Brookview, East New Market and Eldorado. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH