Caught on Avalon Pier. Caught the trout from the boat working marshes and grassy shoals around the inlet. The Spanish start showing up around the inlet in early June lately. Trout is pretty much a year round fishery in the sounds and rivers if you're into winter fishing. I don't care to fish for anything from Dec to April but I know guys that limit consistently on trout in those months fishing deep holes in the back of creeks, working jigs/ mirrolures super slow.