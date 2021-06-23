Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calloway County, KY

Case Dismissed Against Confederate Monument Protester Accused Of False Report

By WKMS
wkms.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger moved to dismiss the court case against a Murray woman accused of making a false report to police following an altercation last year at a local Confederate monument. As a part of the dismissal Tuesday, agreed upon by the defense and the county attorney, a document was submitted in court acknowledging an affidavit submitted to police by the woman, stating a man at the monument had slapped her hand, was “an error.”

www.wkms.org
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calloway County, KY
Murray, KY
Government
Murray, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Calloway County, KY
Government
Calloway County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Murray, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Duty#Grand Jurors#Confederate#Defense#Mpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

India Oxenberg says Allison Mack personally apologized for abuse ahead of NXIVM sentencing: It 'seemed honest'

India Oxenberg says she's made a lot of headway in terms of forgiving Allison Mack for her involvement in NXIVM. The 30-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, was recruited to NXIVM's master-slave sorority known as DOS by Mack, 38. Shortly after Mack learned her fate on Wednesday – a three-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine for crimes she pleaded guilty to in 2019 – India told Fox News in a statement that she was "still in a state of disbelief."