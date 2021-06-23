Case Dismissed Against Confederate Monument Protester Accused Of False Report
Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger moved to dismiss the court case against a Murray woman accused of making a false report to police following an altercation last year at a local Confederate monument. As a part of the dismissal Tuesday, agreed upon by the defense and the county attorney, a document was submitted in court acknowledging an affidavit submitted to police by the woman, stating a man at the monument had slapped her hand, was “an error.”www.wkms.org