Cash flow of world's oil drillers heads for record $348 Billion

By Kevin Crowley
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The world’s publicly traded independent oil producers will make record profits this year, surpassing the levels reached when crude hit an all-time high near $150 a barrel more than a decade ago, according to Rystad Energy. Combined free cash flow from the sector is expected to surge to...

www.mrt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Companies#Crude Oil#Rystad Energy
Economydallassun.com

India's CAB records deficit of USD 8.1 billion

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): India's current account balance (CAB) recorded a deficit of USD 8.1 billion for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21, which is 1 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to data released by Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday. Moreover,...
Financial Reportsspglobal.com

ConocoPhillips outlines 10-year plan, reduces 2021 capex 4% to $5.3 billion

Capital spend to average $7 billion/year, higher than in 2021. Nearly six months after closing its acquisition of Permian Basin operator Concho Resources, ConocoPhillips June 30 set out an ambitious 10-year operating plan June 30 that aims to grow oil production about 3%/year and deliver superior returns at an average breakeven cost slightly under $30/b.
Energy Industryenr.com

Giant LNG Canada Site Ramps Up Amid Market Shifts

Even as uncertainty clouds the future of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects across the world, construction on the estimated $31-billion LNG Canada project in British Columbia is moving ahead. Project joint venture contractors Fluor Corp. and JGC Corp., plus subcontractor Soletanche Bachy Canada, this spring finished phase one of work on its estimated $18-billion export terminal in Kitimat, B.C., 405 miles north of Vancouver. The biggest private-sector investment in Canada history, in its third year of construction, LNG Canada has faced COVID-19 delays and cost overruns, with a finish date pushed back to the second half of 2025.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Australia's farmgate production set for a record-breaking $66.3 billion in 2021

ABARES’ June quarter 2021 Agriculture Commodities report shows how the sector has navigated the uncertainties and challenges posed by COVID-19 and changes in the international trade landscape. ABARES Acting Executive Director Dr Jared Greenville said the value of agricultural exports is forecast at just under $47 billion in 2020-21. “ABARES...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy That Look Cheap Based on Their Cash Flows

Warren Buffet’s famous quote “Cash Is King” emphasizes the importance of a company’s value. The argument is that strong cash flows both increase a company’s growth prospects and provide a higher intrinsic value to the stock. In today’s article, we’re covering companies with outstanding cash flow. I’ve selected a mix of stocks to buy that provide prospects for dividends, deep value, and growth.
StocksForbes

Occidental Petroleum Stock Fully Valued?

Per Q1 filings, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) still has $2-3 billion of assets remaining to divest and ease cash flows for shareholder returns. The company incurred $10 billion of asset impairment charges last year and slashed its asset base by almost 25%. However, the recent surge in benchmark prices has been pushing OXY stock higher despite concerns of continued demand crunch and easing of OPEC+ supply curbs during the latter half of the year. Currently, the company has not completely reinstated the dividend as the first quarter operating cash just met the capital expense target. Moreover, the $36 billion of long-term debt, more than the stock’s current market value, is another factor weighing on long-term capital gains. Thus, broader macroeconomic factors coupled with high leverage are expected to be a drag on investor returns. Our interactive dashboard analysis highlights Occidental Petroleum’s stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession.
Trafficinvesting.com

3 Leading Shale Oil Drillers To Bet On As WTI Crude Nears $75

The market for energy, at least in recent memory, has rarely been brighter. Energy stocks have been on a tear, with the latest boost coming from surging oil prices, which recently jumped to their highest levels in almost three years, soaring to the $75 per barrel area. This, as escalating demand—resulting from the post-pandemic reopening and U.S. summer drive season now in full force—faces reduced production and dwindling inventories.
Energy Industrywmleader.com

Oil prices head lower as traders await this week’s OPEC+ decision on output

Oil futures edged lower Monday, pulling back modestly after ending last week at their highest levels since October 2018. Concerns that the spread of a COVID variant in Europe and Austria will lead to less travel, easing demand for fuel, put pressure on oil prices, as traders awaited a decision this week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on crude production levels.
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

Cash-Flow Machine Vermilion Energy Is a Buy at Current Levels

Shares of Canadian oil and gas producer Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) stock have grown sluggishly this year, despite the impressive recovery in the broader sector. Although the company boasts strong cash flow generation and diversified production, Vermilion lagged behind its competitors in generating returns for its stockholders. Therefore, VET stock is one of the few attractive plays in the oil and gas space at this time trading at a discount to its peers.
TrafficStreet.Com

It's a Great Big World Out There, and It Still Uses a Lot of Oil

It's the Summer of Love, man. No, I have not turned into a hippie. In fact that statement is about as anti-hippie as one could make, as it involves skyrocketing prices - and jumping share prices - for a commodity hippies seem to hate these days, crude oil. As oil prices power through $75/barrel on the Brent benchmark today, some ESG-obsessed, Tesla (TSLA) drivers may be having head explosions. I can't concern myself with that. I invest based on facts, not hero-worship or apocalyptic mythologies.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Producers on Track to Set $348B Cash Flow Record

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s publicly traded independent oil producers will make record profits this year, surpassing the levels reached when crude hit an all-time high near $150 a barrel more than a decade ago, according to Rystad Energy. Combined free cash flow from the sector is expected to surge to...