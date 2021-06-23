'Turner & Hooch' Trailer Kills off Tom Hanks' Character in Disney+ Series
Turner & Hooch will be without one of the biggest stars from the original film, as Tom Hanks' character, Scott Turner Sr., has been killed off. According to TV Line, Turner & Hooch released a trailer for the first season, which will launch on July 21. In the trailer, Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca) describes a letter that her father (Turner Sr.) wrote before his passing. So, if you were hoping to see Hanks make a cameo in the upcoming Disney+ series, you're out of luck.popculture.com