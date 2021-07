Tom Brady and the Buccaneers look like a perfect fit in free agency retroactively, but perhaps Tampa wasn’t always Brady’s first choice. No one likes dealing in ‘what ifs.’ Let’s face it, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions, so little else matters, but was this always the first choice for both entities? Based on a short clip from Tom Brady on The Shop, it seems like there was another way that free agency could’ve played out.