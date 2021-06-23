Cancel
Netflix Announces Sexy Beasts, A New Dating Show

By Spencer Perry
Cover picture for the articleNetflix has announced a shocking new reality-dating series coming to the streamer in the form of Sexy Beasts, a show that will put the idea of picking romantic partners based on their personalities to the test. How will they do that you ask? By putting each of the participants behind layers of make-up effects and making them appear like anthropomorphic animals, demons, and other monsters from the movies (and your nightmares). Based on the trailer, which you can watch below, it would appear the structure is that one contestant is sent on a date with three other "sexy beasts" before ultimately selecting the winner of their heart and seeing each other without the make-up.

