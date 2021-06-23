Cancel
Coos County, OR

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Douglas County, Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern California and south central and southwest Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress. Daily high temperature records will likely be broken. There is a slight chance to break the all time June high temperature record. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

alerts.weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through the rest of the week. Highs will cool slightly by the end of the week, however dangerous heat will prevail with many areas continuing to see highs in the triple digits. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 90 to 100 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Northwest Blue Mountains and East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades and Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY .Very hot temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week. However, there will be some slight cooling over the next couple of days. The atmosphere will become more unstable starting this afternoon and through the next couple of days, and moisture from the southwest will cause mainly isolated thunderstorms over central and northeast Oregon. In addition, winds will increase through the Columbia River Gorge and portions of the Lower Columbia Basin. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER WEATHER ZONE OR640 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...3. * RAINFALL AMOUNTS...Storms will initially be dry with less than 0.10 inch. A few storms tonight and Thursday could bring rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.2 inch. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to extreme fire behavior.
Heat Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 13:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Douglas County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very hot temperatures ranging from 90 to 97 degrees. * WHERE...South Central Douglas County, including Azalea, Glendale and Tiller. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will lower slightly Thursday with an increase again over the weekend. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 degrees expected. This heat wave will likely be a long duration event. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 02:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures are expected. Excessive heat may persist with little improvement into late this week. The hot temperatures in West Side valleys are expected to range from 95 to 105 today, with a peak of 95 to 105 in East Side valleys. Overnight lows could be as warm as 70 degrees. Temperatures should very gradually lower through the week. * WHERE...In California, central and eastern Siskiyou County and Modoc County. In Oregon, areas east of the Cascades in Klamath and Lake Counties. * WHEN...Through at least 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress. Some daily high temperature records may be broken. Areas of smoke for wildfires will combine with heat at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Red Flag Warning issued for East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY .Very hot temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week. However, there will be some slight cooling over the next couple of days. The atmosphere will become more unstable starting this afternoon and through the next couple of days, and moisture from the southwest will cause mainly isolated thunderstorms over central and northeast Oregon. In addition, winds will increase through the Columbia River Gorge and portions of the Lower Columbia Basin. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA639, AND WA641 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * HAINES...As high as 5. * IMPACTS...Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to extreme fire behavior.
Heat Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 13:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very hot temperatures ranging from 92 to 102 degrees. * WHERE...In California, central and eastern Siskiyou County and Modoc County. In Oregon, areas east of the Cascades in Klamath and Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures should lower slightly Thursday then may increase on the weekend. Prolonged high daytime temperatures will continue to result in heat risk and heat related stress. Areas of smoke from wildfires will combine with heat at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through the rest of the week. Highs will cool slightly by the end of the week, however dangerous heat will prevail with many areas continuing to see highs in the triple digits. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 95 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through the rest of the week. Highs will cool slightly by the end of the week, however dangerous heat will prevail with many areas continuing to see highs in the triple digits. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 95 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 13:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 105 in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Harney County and Malheur County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Red Flag Warning issued for East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 22:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY .Very hot temperatures combined with increased mid level moisture created an unstable atmosphere over the district this past afternoon and this evening. Upper air soundings indicate that elevated instability will remain over the southern portion of the district through the night. As a result thunderstorms are now expected to continue advancing and developing to the northwest over Oregon for most of the night. As a result the Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms tonight has been extended until 5 AM PDT Thursday. In addition, gusty winds will continue at times which may cause control issues on any new fire starts overnight and on Thursday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA639, AND WA641 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * HAINES...As high as 5. * IMPACTS...Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to extreme fire behavior.
Air Quality Alert issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-02 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Advisory...in effect until 5 PM PDT Monday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Wednesday night for the Lakeview and Klamath Falls areas due to smoke from fires in Northern California. DEQ expects air quality to fluctuate in the Lakeview and Klamath Falls areas for at least the next several days, potentially longer depending on fire activity. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in area. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women. Things you can do to protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: * Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. * Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. * Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifies. * Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. * If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare providers advice. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 03:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Going to a place with air conditioning even for a couple hours can help mitigate heat stress. Consider going to a shopping mall, local library, or community center for relief. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions combined with limited night time cooling. * WHERE...Eastport, St Maries, Sandpoint, Wallace, Osburn, Nezperce, Craigmont, Bonners Ferry, Kamiah, Kellogg, Rathdrum, Pinehurst, Mullan, Winchester, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest. Unprecedented heat will not only threaten the health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the impacts our ongoing drought.