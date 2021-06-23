Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Douglas County, Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-26 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern California and south central and southwest Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress. Daily high temperature records will likely be broken. There is a slight chance to break the all time June high temperature record. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfralerts.weather.gov