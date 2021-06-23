E3 2021 was little disappointing, but next year should be amazing — it has to be
The general reception to the presentations of E3 2021 appears to have been a collective meh, disappointing for those who have been awaiting its return for a year. It’s not that all the presentations were bad, but they certainly didn’t live up to the desires. With the global pandemic affecting the speed of game development, fans were probably expecting too much. However, let’s look on the bright side. This year’s disappointment will mean that next year should be amazing. It has to be better, because otherwise E3 itself could end up being another victim of this pandemic.www.pcinvasion.com