E3 2021 was little disappointing, but next year should be amazing — it has to be

You ever play something and experience that sinking feeling of knowing — just knowing — you’re probably gonna pour a ton of time into it? It’s happened a lot with me and rogue-likes. Dead Cells and Hades are the most notable examples because they’re two I’ve easily put the most time into, both because they both just felt really good to play (and because there was just so much story to absorb in Hades‘ case). Dreamscaper from developer Afterburner Studios seems ripe to be the next one of those I end up putting a ton of time into if my preview of the 1.0 version is anything to go by.