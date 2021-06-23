Roosters Route 82 Home & Hardware Center nails it on the head
PINE PLAINS — Ever since the former longtime Deuel’s Home Center closed in 2016, Pine Plains residents have been waiting for a store to open close to home to fulfill all their hardware and home improvement needs. With the opening of Roosters Route 82 Home & Hardware Center this past March, their wish has been granted. Now all they need to do to stock up on supplies is stop by East Church Street in the center of the hamlet.tricornernews.com