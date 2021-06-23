Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roslyn, NY

NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING: Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Roslyn Estates

By stevenblank
theislandnow.com
 7 days ago

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Roslyn Estates on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 25 The Tulips, Roslyn Estates, New York 11576, to hear:†Case #621, the Application of Jon Halperin, owner of premises at 3 The Dogwoods, Roslyn Estates, NY 11576, in R-30 zoning district,†also known as Section 7, Block 20, Lot 600, on Nassau County Land and Tax Map,†for variance from Village Code Section 200-26, to permit construction of an in-ground swimming pool with appurtenant equipment, that would result in a set-back of 12.16í from the proposed pool to the westerly side property line, where the minimum required setback is 15í. At the public hearing, all persons will be given opportunity to be heard. Individuals wishing to review file may do so during Village business hours. Those persons planning to attend meeting and who require special accommodations because of disability are requested to notify Village Clerk no less than 48 hours prior to meeting.

theislandnow.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Roslyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Hall#Roslyn Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...