NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING: Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Roslyn Estates

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Roslyn Estates on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 25 The Tulips, Roslyn Estates, New York 11576, to hear:†Case #621, the Application of Jon Halperin, owner of premises at 3 The Dogwoods, Roslyn Estates, NY 11576, in R-30 zoning district,†also known as Section 7, Block 20, Lot 600, on Nassau County Land and Tax Map,†for variance from Village Code Section 200-26, to permit construction of an in-ground swimming pool with appurtenant equipment, that would result in a set-back of 12.16í from the proposed pool to the westerly side property line, where the minimum required setback is 15í. At the public hearing, all persons will be given opportunity to be heard. Individuals wishing to review file may do so during Village business hours. Those persons planning to attend meeting and who require special accommodations because of disability are requested to notify Village Clerk no less than 48 hours prior to meeting.