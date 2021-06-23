Cancel
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Dogfish Head & Surf Bagel Brew DelaWeAre Collaboration Beer

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRehoboth, Del. – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s Rehoboth brewpub, Brewings & Eats, collaborates with Surf Bagel, an iconic Delaware bagel shop, to brew DelaWeAre, a limited-edition black IPA benefitting the Delaware Brewers Guild. Clocking in at 6.3% ABV, DelaWeAre is brewed with an array of locally-grown malt, caraway seeds, black pepper and chopped pumpernickel bagels from Surf Bagel. Medium-bodied with a long, bittersweet finish, DelaWeAre boasts complex flavors of citrus, black pepper, caramel, fennel and anise. Releasing fromBrewings & Eats at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, DelaWeAre will be available for $17 per 4pk/16oz cans, while supplies last. A portion of proceeds from sales ofDelaWeAre will be donated to the Delaware Brewers Guild.

www.brewbound.com
