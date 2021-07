PINE PLAINS — Even as she looks forward to pursuing her passions beyond the Pine Plains Central School District (PPCSD), Aaminah Syed has been looking back on her years in school with appreciation as she prepares to say goodbye to Stissing Mountain High School on Friday, June 25. Come Graduation Day, Aaminah will help pave the way for her fellow graduates as the Class of 2021’s salutatorian.