Prosecutors have dropped the final remaining charge against the former Tower city clerk ahead of a trial that was scheduled to begin next week. Linda Kaye Keith, 48, was set to face a jury next week on a felony count of first-degree damage to property for allegedly destroying a city-owned laptop computer while she was on administrative leave stemming from another investigation. But Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Chris Florey filed a notice of dismissal June 15, citing only "interests of justice."