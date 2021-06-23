Cancel
Day in the life: Diamonds Direct General Manager Igor Zak

By Rick Spruill
greenvillejournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIgor Zak was born in Siberia but moved to Israel as an infant, he said. Like all young Israelis, he served in the army. He’s 33, married and loves his family. But his passion? Diamonds. Zak is the general manager of the 7,000-square-foot Diamonds Direct showroom on Woodruff Road. He...

Sciencelareviewofbooks.org

The Probiotic Planet: Using Life to Manage Life

MICROBES DON’T ALWAYS carry the likes of COVID-19 or the Afro-Eurasian childhood diseases of smallpox, measles, and influenza, which caused waves of demographic collapse in the cities of the Americas from the end of the 15th century. Sometimes they’re relatively benign. And sometimes we leave imprints on their history, too, and the engagement may in fact be gradual, mutual, and continuous. Consider the genome of certain strains of the fungus Penicillium roqueforti, which are used to make blue-veined cheeses. They are somewhat different from their “wild” ancestors. These slight differences in genetic code represent adaptations that took place over centuries, curated by generations of farmers and artisans who domesticated the mold to make Roquefort, Gorgonzola, or Stilton.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Dan McGowan appointed as General Manager of Fairmont Empress

VICTORIA, BC – Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Dan McGowan as General Manager of Fairmont Empress in Victoria, BC. In his new position, McGowan will lead the overall operations, performance, and strategic direction for Fairmont Empress. Joining the Fairmont Empress team following his most recent role as the General Manager of Fairmont San Jose, McGowan brings over 25 years of experience working within the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand.
BusinessCIO

Casey's General Stores IT delivers business outcomes in product management shift

Adrian Butler grew up in a farm community of no more than 100 people, so when he became CIO of Casey’s General Stores, a $9 billion convenience store chain with a large rural presence, the job had real meaning for him. “Casey's opened its first store in Boone, Iowa in 1968,” says Butler. “In many ways, the Casey’s guest is me and my family. Our guests work hard, and they want speed, accuracy, and easy access to all of our products, from our pizza to snacks to fuel.”
EconomyPosted by
Equipment Today

Preston Rentals Appoints New General Manager

Preston Rentals has appointed Greg Harrington the company's new general manager of the USA business. With over 30 years of experience in the construction equipment rental industry, Harrington brings extensive knowledge and expertise across all business capacities from sales, operations, fleet management and finance. With a clear vision for future growth, Harrington is charged to lead the team in extending their footprint within the loading platform and mini crane sectors.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

The Aloft Santa Clara appoints new General Manager and Director of Sales

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The Aloft Santa Clara, HRI Lodging’s first hotel in Silicon Valley, has announced the appointment of Tyler John to General Manager and Khushnum Modi to Director of Sales. The 175-room Aloft Santa Clara, located in the bustling technology hub of California’s Silicon Valley, features an outdoor...
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Brewing Company Appoints Alton C. Shields as President and General Manager

What do you get when you combine “The Original Craft Brewery in Georgia” with “The Vintage Brand Revivalist” you get the relaunch and meteoric rise of the “Oldest, Coldest and Boldest” craft beers in the South representing the ATL as “Soul of the City”. Alton C. Shields has joined Atlanta Brewing Company as its new President and General Manager. An experienced business leader, Alton will lead the company in a new strategic direction including bringing new light into the fast-growing Atlanta beer market and expanding ABC into an urban lifestyle brand.
LifestyleSKIFT

What Hotels Need to Become, Through the Eyes of 3 General Managers

Hotel leaders can expect to juggle new roles as travel returns — namely, taking a more community-inclusive approach to management and incorporating lifestyle guest experiences on site. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. What the hotel recovery feels like...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC Artist Jonian Ilias Kadesha Signs Solo and Trio General Management

A student of Antje Weithaas at the Kronberg Academy, Jonian is a former prize winner at the Leopold Mozart, Windsor, and German International Music Competitions. Kadesha shared the news in a Facebook post, stating: “I am absolutely excited and extremely honored to announce that I have signed a contract with general management at Sulivan Sweetland.”
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

Randall Goosby Signs onto Joint Global General Management

In 2020, Goosby signed exclusively to Decca Classics for the release of his debut album, "Roots," a celebration of African-American music. The disc is to be released tomorrow, June 25. A student at The Juilliard School, Goosby is a protégé of Catherine Cho and Itzhak Perlman — and a recipient...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Anavex Life Sciences Announces $50 Million Registered Direct Offering

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Deep Track Capital for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 2,380,953 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $21.00 per share of common stock, a registered direct offering. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about June 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Lifestyledallassun.com

Suspended general manager of OR Tambo Airport exits ACSA

Suspended general manager of OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana, is no longer employed by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA). She has left the organisation through a mutual separation agreement, ACSA spokesperson Refentse Shinners confirmed on Tuesday. At the end of May Fin24 reported that ACSA had suspended,...
SoftwareLumia UK

Azure Key Vault Managed HSM is generally available

Azure Key Vault Managed HSM (hardware security module) is now generally available. Managed HSM offers a fully managed, highly available, single-tenant, high-throughput, standards-compliant cloud service to safeguard cryptographic keys for your cloud applications, using FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated HSMs. Key features and benefits:. Fully managed, highly available, single-tenant, high-throughput...
Charitieswliw.org

Note from General Manager Diane Masciale

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Charlotte Ackert, a member of our Board of Trustees, for some time. Her generosity and commitment to WLIW is quite simply unmatched. Her support of our matching gift challenge makes the first-year anniversary of WLIW-FM extra special as we consider all that we’ve accomplished and all we seek to do to serve the East End, Southern Connecticut, and all of Long Island moving ahead. Your support, coupled with Charlotte’s, makes it possible for WLIW-FM to expand our local programming with new upcoming additions like the ALL ARTS Radio Hour premiering this summer, and the George Hirsch Lifestyle Radio series coming this fall, along with our solid line up of national public favorites.
Beauty & FashionMOJEH

A Day In The Life Of…Maria Hatzistefanis

Have you ever wondered what some of your favourite female figures get up to each day? MOJEH’s A Day In The Life series follows some of the region’s most influential female movers and shakers, from business owners and entrepreneurs to fashion designers and art gallery owners. This week we’re talking to Maria Hatzistefanis, London-based beauty entrepreneur who founded ground-​breaking skincare group, Rodial, back in 1999, and now counts the likes of Beyoncè and Victoria Beckham among her loyal fanbase.
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Three Day Fine Art and Antique Auction - online bidding only

A George V silver, tortoiseshell and pique capstan inkwell, hinged cover inlaid in the Neo-Classical taste, 10.5cm diam, Birmingham 1913. An 18th century silver, tortoiseshell and pique circular table snuff box, hinged cover inlaid with a basket of flowers and scrolling leaves, 7cm d... 300 - 400 GBP help. Lot...
Relationship Advicetheexeterdaily.co.uk

Why hire a stationery designer for your wedding invitations

Every bride wants their wedding to be unique and memorable. To do that, you have to ensure that it will leave an impression, from the invitations to the wedding gown and ceremony, to the wedding reception. When it comes to wedding stationery, you want someone with the skills and experience to bring your dream idea to life. You do not have to settle for a wedding invitation template.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Greatest hits: Past history of Pershing

Part of the major Italian boat-building company Ferretti Group, the luxury yacht builder Pershing has been building high-performance composite motor yachts from 16 to 43 metres in length since 1985 from its high-tech 53,000-square-metre shipyard in Mondolfo and the nautical hub in Ancona, where the Ferretti Group’s Superyacht Yard is based. Over three decades, Pershing has produced more than 30 yacht models.
MakeupFashion Gone Rogue

Lara Stone is Red Hot in MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipcolour

MAC Cosmetics unveils its all-new Love Me Liquid Lipcolour with a dazzling campaign. Models Lara Stone, Jade Rabarivelo, Aweng Chuol, and Pau Anguera appear in images captured by Harley Weir. The line includes 20 shades featuring a liquid satin formula infused with argan oil as well as shea butter. For...
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

July Antiques & Collectables - Ceramics & Collectables Auction

An early 20th century Art Deco ceramic porcelain tea set by Burslem Moorland pattern part tea service. The tea set comprising of cups, saucers, si... A pair of vintage 20th century Royal Copenhagen blue fluted full lace porcelain plates. The plates having blue foliate decoration with a pierced e... 25...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

A Wash Basin World Full Of Charm And Sophistication

Making a bathroom look sophisticated is easier than you think. You just need the right features and details such as a beautiful wash basin which can serve as a focal point for the room. Any of the ones mentioned in this article has great potential to make a bathroom look...