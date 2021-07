(14 Rescues in a four day span)...The rescues were in the Jacumba Wilderness Region. All seven separate rescues involved people who had crossed into the United States illegally. The first 3 incidents occured Thursday afternoon, with a total of six individuals being rescued by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents. An additional two were rescued Friday west of Ocotillo. Three were rescued on Saturday and three more were rescued on Sunday. Except for two, all the rescued individuals were found to be in good hezalth. Two were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Since October, El Centro Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 196 individuals lost or in distress.