Editorial: St. Louis is way behind on reporting crime statistics. That's unacceptable.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has known since at least 2017 that it needed to prepare for an overhaul of its crime-data reporting system to meet federal guidelines. Yet, four years later, the city still isn’t ready. Officials have tried all kinds of dog-ate-my-homework excuses, including blaming the pandemic and outside vendors, but the bottom line remains the same: St. Louis is out of compliance and cannot provide state and federal authorities, much less the general public, with a reliable and detailed accounting of crime in the city. That’s unacceptable, particularly as violent crime appears to be rising, and the public has every right to know the who, what, when, where and why behind it.