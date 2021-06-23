“Poet for Hire” Returns to Area to Participate in 77ART

Poet for Hire? That is Cuttingsville native Ben Aleshire’s most recent incarnation. He has set up his manual typewriter to write poems for passersby on the streets of Paris, Madrid, London, Havana, New Orleans, and many other cities. Poet, artist, musician, troubadour and traveler, Aleshire has spent almost half his life traveling. This month he returns to the Rutland area to be the first artist at the 2021 summer residencies at 77ART.