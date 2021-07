When Source Farmhouse Brewery opened its doors for the first time in August 2019, they hoped that their hunch that drinkers in central New Jersey were hankering for farm to tap beers was correct. Situated in the quiet community of Colts Neck on a small 125-year-old farm, their tasting room offered visitors space to relax and connect. Business took off from the moment they started to pour beer with over 200,000 visitors in the first nine months.