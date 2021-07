During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AJ Francis aka Top Dolla commented on how the Hit Row faction was formed in WWE NXT:. “Well I’ve been doing this music conglomerate faction for a few years now, when I was on the indies, when I was at 3D, my crew was called The Row and I was Suga Bear, as a play on Suge Knight obviously. When I got to WWE, Ryan Katz, who works in creative for WWE, was like ‘Hey man. We’ve got you and Briana (B-Fab) and Tehuti (Ashante Adonis). You guys got good vibes together, I’d like to see what you guys can do together’. So we came together and we did a thing called The Hitmakers. And that was the original name of the crew. It was just the three of us and we were working and everything was going cool.”