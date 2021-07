We'll be honest — it's been a minute since the idea of a Sonic cheeseburger has tickled our taste buds. The drive-thru fast food chain best known for its nugget-ice slushes, lemonades, and limeades certainly has a special place in our hearts, but the restaurant's cheeseburger has never been the thing on the menu to keep us coming back for more. Will we wait in a line of 15+ cars for a Cherry Limeade Slush? Absolutely. Will we stop in for a Chili Cheese Coney Dog after a long, sunny day at the beach? You bet. But as far as burgers are concerned, there have always been more burger-centric fast food joints to lean on. At least, until now.