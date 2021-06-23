Culture Brewing, Manhattan Beach’s first tap room, fits right in to brewery-friendly South Bay

The South Bay’s booming brewery district has a new neighbor. Hailing from the San Diego area, Culture Brewing is the first beer-tasting room in Manhattan Beach. Culture opened on Labor Day last year for to-go can sales only, Chamber of Commerce president Kelly Stroman said, and in April could finally let people in to sit and sip. A ribbon cutting and mixer this week, she added, is the city’s official welcome to the establishment now that coronavirus-preventing gathering restrictions are lifted.