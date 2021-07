The San Diego Padres will battle the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Padres are 9-1 in their last 10 games this season. San Diego won two of the three meetings against the Diamondbacks and ended the series finale with a score of 5-4. The team made 5 runs, 11 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. Tommy Pham homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. The winning point was delivered. by Trent Grisham in the 7th inning. The Padres are 3rd at 47-33 in the NL West standings.