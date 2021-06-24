Ozuna Adds 24th Latin Airplay No. 1 With 'Tiempo'

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Rauw Alejandro is bringing his world tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Sept. 11. Alejandro (born Raul Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz) is as famous for his innovative, self-choreographed dance moves (think Ricky Martin and Michael Jackson) as he is for his smooth tenor singing voice. Since releasing his acclaimed debut mixtape, "Punto de Equilibrio," in late 2016, he became a featured collaborator with charting performers Ozuna, Lunay, Lyanno on "Luz Apaga" (whose video garnered 75 million views), and with Lyanno, Alex Rose, Cazzu and Lenny Tavárez on "Todo Remix" (whose video rang up nearly half-a-billion views). These and other collaborations resulted in Alejandro being nominated in four categories for Puerto Rico's Tu Musica Urban Awards in 2019 and paved the way for his debut studio-album, 2020's Afrodisíaco.