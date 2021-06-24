Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ozuna Adds 24th Latin Airplay No. 1 With 'Tiempo'

By Pamela Bustios
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe ties with Daddy Yankee for the third-most among all acts. Ozuna collects his 24th No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart as “Tiempo” ascends 5-1 on the June 26-dated survey. “Tiempo” lifts with a 24% gain in audience impressions, to 8.7 million, in the week ending June 20, according...

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Becky G
Person
Natti Natasha
Person
Daddy Yankee
Person
Myke Towers
Person
Ozuna
Person
Enrique Iglesias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiempo#Yankee#Mrc Data#Esc Pate Conmigo#Te So De Nuevo#Rompe#Wisin Yandel#Natti Natasha Becky G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesETOnline.com

Ozuna Says Being in 'F9' is a 'Dream Come True'

Ozuna is already a major Latin music superstar, but now fans can see him on the big screen. The Puerto Rican singer takes on the role of a young Rico Santos in the last Fast & Furious film, F9. Ozuna's character is played by Don Omar in the previous films. In a new video released this week, Ozuna shares how being a part of the franchise is a "a dream come true," as well as how he landed the gig.
Musiclatestnewspost.com

Myke Towers & Juhn’s ‘Bandido’ Hits No. 1 on Latin Airplay Chart

Song Title, Artist (if other than Myke Towers), Weeks at No. 1, Peak Date. “Caramelo,” with Ozuna and Karol G, three, August 8, 2020. “Mi Niña,” with Los Legendarios & Wisin, one, Jan. 16. “La Nota,” with Manuel Turizo & Rauw Alejandro, one, Jan. 23. “Travesuras,” with Nio García, Casper...
Celebritiesncadvertiser.com

Latin Grammys Announce 2021 Show

The 22nd Latin Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 18th. The three-hour telecast will air live on Univision starting at 8 p.m. ET, while a one-hour preshow will air starting at 7 p.m. ET. Nominations for the 22nd Latin Grammys will be announced on September 28th.
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Rauw Alejandro, Rodney Carrington booked for Santander Arena, SPAC

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Rauw Alejandro is bringing his world tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Sept. 11. Alejandro (born Raul Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz) is as famous for his innovative, self-choreographed dance moves (think Ricky Martin and Michael Jackson) as he is for his smooth tenor singing voice. Since releasing his acclaimed debut mixtape, "Punto de Equilibrio," in late 2016, he became a featured collaborator with charting performers Ozuna, Lunay, Lyanno on "Luz Apaga" (whose video garnered 75 million views), and with Lyanno, Alex Rose, Cazzu and Lenny Tavárez on "Todo Remix" (whose video rang up nearly half-a-billion views). These and other collaborations resulted in Alejandro being nominated in four categories for Puerto Rico's Tu Musica Urban Awards in 2019 and paved the way for his debut studio-album, 2020's Afrodisíaco.
CelebritiesBillboard

Kali Uchis' 'Telepatía' Rules Latin Airplay Chart

The tune also hits No. 1 on Latin Pop Airplay tally. A month after “Telepatía” reigned on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for four weeks (May 22-June 12-dated lists), Kali Uchis’ ubiquitous single jumps 5-1 on the Latin Airplay chart (dated July 3). The track is her second chart entry...