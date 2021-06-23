Cancel
Titans Super Bowl Odds Improve With Acquisition of Jones

Cover picture for the articleAs the month of June rages on, the drama surrounding players, teams, and trades in the NFL continues to heat up. Of course, the Green Bay Packers and their leader Aaron Rodgers got things started when Rodgers requested a trade and did not show up for any preseason workouts. Now, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has taken to Twitter to defend his ability to decline a COVID-19 vaccination. There was also big news from The Titans.

