Titans Super Bowl Odds Improve With Acquisition of Jones

While Aaron Rodgers' situation in Green Bay is no clearer than it was weeks ago, the Packers are working to lock up another one of their core players for the foreseeable future. Receiver Davante Adams has begun contract extension talks as he enters the last year of his deal. The four-time Pro Bowler has been elite for quite some time, but last year he topped all receivers in Fantasy football. With or without Rodgers behind center, Adams will again be one of the most coveted players in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for your upcoming drafts.