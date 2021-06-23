Cancel
Pentagon leaders testily defend efforts on racism, extremism

By ROBERT BURNS, LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Top Pentagon leaders on Wednesday passionately defended the military's approach to addressing racism and extremism, pushing back against accusations by Republican lawmakers that the effort is creating division and hurting morale. The testy exchanges showed that the political dimension of a national debate over racism and extremism...

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers | Pentagon leaders press senators to reimburse National Guard | New pressure on US-Iran nuclear talks

Happy Thursday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon leaders see 'medium' risk of terrorists regrouping in Afghanistan

Pentagon leaders on Thursday put the risk of terrorist groups reconstituting in Afghanistan at “medium” based on current conditions in the country. “I would assess it as medium,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Senate Appropriations Committee, predicting "it would take possibly two years for them to develop that capability.”
POTUSWashington Times

Pentagon seeks to reassure Afghan leaders as pullout proceeds

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will try to reassure visiting Afghan government leaders of U.S. military support even as the Taliban insurgents score battlefield gains and the U.S. troop pullout picks up pace, the Pentagon said Thursday. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday will meet Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin after...
PoliticsDerrick

EU leaders defend LGBT rights amid concern over Hungary law

BRUSSELS (AP) — Several European Union leaders insisted Thursday that discrimination must not be tolerated in the 27-nation bloc, setting the scene for a heated summit over new legislation in Hungary that would ban showing content about LGBT issues to youth. Hungary’s parliament passed the bill last week, but it...
PoliticsMilitary.com

'I Want to Understand White Rage:' Top Military Leaders Defend Race Education

Months of conservative criticism of the Pentagon's diversity and anti-extremism efforts boiled over Wednesday, as the military's top leadership forcefully pushed back on accusations that the services are teaching Marxist and anti-American racial theories. During a House Armed Services Committee budget hearing, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the...
Congress & CourtsCourier News

Congressional leaders urge FCC to perform equity audit

Congressional leaders and a media advocacy group are urging the Federal Communications Commission to examine how policy decisions and programs have disparately harmed Black Americans and other communities of color, according to a letter sent Tuesday to the acting FCC chair. In the letter, first shared with The Associated Press,...
WorldDerrick

Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S.'s top general in Afghanistan on Tuesday gave a sobering assessment of the country's deteriorating security situation as America winds down its so-called “forever war.”. Gen. Austin S. Miller said the rapid loss of districts around the country to the Taliban — several with significant...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's false reality is being exposed on multiple fronts

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is facing a wall of accountability and truth as new revelations and investigations expose his abuses of power, delusional lies about the election and business conduct to ever greater scrutiny. Just consider what has taken place over the last several days:. House Speaker Nancy...
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Ritchey: Reckoning with history of racism a worthy effort

I am greatly troubled by the recent hysteria stirred up in Loudoun County about good faith efforts to teach a full history of our commonwealth and country. As someone educated in the 1960s and 1970s, whose children were educated by LCPS during the 1990s and 2000s, I have been shocked to recently learn some of this county’s and country’s horrific history that I never knew before.
PoliticsTimes Daily

Ukrainian parliament approves key judicial reform bill

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a much-anticipated judicial reform, a move long sought by the West. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
EducationLoudoun Times.com

Joint Statement on Legislative Efforts to Restrict Education about Racism in American History

We, the undersigned associations and organizations, state our firm opposition to a spate of legislative proposals being introduced across the country that target academic lessons, presentations, and discussions of racism and related issues in American history in schools, colleges and universities. These efforts have taken varied shape in at least 20 states; but often the legislation aims to prohibit or impede the teaching and education of students concerning what are termed “divisive concepts.” These divisive concepts as defined in numerous bills are a litany of vague and indefinite buzzwords and phrases including, for example, “that any individual should feel or be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological or emotional distress on account of that individual’s race or sex.” These legislative efforts are deeply troubling for numerous reasons.