Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Marys, PA

Straub Brewery Launches Sangria Spritzer

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MARYS, Pa. – The genesis of Straub Brewery traces back to the day Sabina Sorg and Peter Straub met, nearly 150 years ago. This brewer’s daughter and an emerging brewmaster married and together launched a legacy of handcrafting beer in the tradition of their German heritage, that continues on today seven generations later. To celebrate the spirit of this adventurous matriarch, Straub Brewery is proud to offer Sabina’s Signature Series – Wild Berry Sangria Spritzer!

www.brewbound.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Saint Marys, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Brock
Person
Peter Straub
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Calories#Brewer#Food Drink#German#Straub Brewery Inc#The American Dream#American#Summer Splash Lager#Tight Lines Kolsch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...