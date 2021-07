Leinweber: A runner with good vision, Pierce finds lanes when they are there and he is not doing too much. On power runs, he shows the required patience to let his blocks develop. Speed and burst are solid as Pierce has a high step frequency, allowing him to cover ground. His hands are soft, plucking the ball out of the air and catching it very reliably in the open. In pass protection, he locates defenders and times his punch well, having some power behind it.