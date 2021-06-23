Halo Infinite Launch Window Narrowed to 3-4 Weeks, Timing of Other Games Being Considered

One of the great protagonists of the Xbox and Bethesda conference for this E3 2021 It was undoubtedly Halo Infinite, who unlike last year, this time opted to teach us about all its multiplayer mode. Taking advantage of the spectacular trailer shown at the event, 343 Industries confirmed that the online section of the title será free-to-play, or what is the same, completely free for anyone, and wanted to clarify that even so, the game will not include loot boxes or season passes. They do not seek to follow market trends, but rather to “provide an experience that honors the classic battles of the Halo saga“. In the last hours, the company also wanted to share a first look and a brief description of five of the multiplayer maps that will be available on departure (we do not know their total number). They are as follows: