Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeville, MN

UPDATED: Woman found shot to death in Twin Cities day care parking lot; man in custody

Grand Forks Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL -- A Lakeville man is in custody after a woman was found fatally shot in a child care center’s parking lot early Tuesday, June 22. Atravius Joseph Weeks, 32, was being held Tuesday evening on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Dakota County jail after his release from a Minneapolis hospital, where he was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lakeville police said.

www.grandforksherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Lakeville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Belle Plaine, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Cities#Minneapolis Police#Day Care#Child Care#New Horizons Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...