The Baltimore Orioles will play the first game of their three-game series against the Houston Astros in Minute Maid Park Houston, TX, on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). After a 12-4 defeat on Saturday, Baltimore is now 24-53. The Orioles dropped seven of their last eight games, as well as 15 of their last 17 overall. Baltimore is sitting last, 22 1/2 matches behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. Baltimore’s pitching rotation, which has an MLB-worst 5.50 team ERA, is one of the team’s main problems.