Eliminating Wisconsin business property tax gains momentum

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan push to end a tax Wisconsin businesses pay on property that has long been targeted for elimination is gaining momentum.

That comes even as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers remains silent on whether he will sign or veto the proposal. Republicans proposed eliminating the tax.

They included $202 million in the state budget proposal to pay for it. A bill to eliminate the tax cleared two committees on bipartisan votes Wednesday. One panel giving approval was the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. The full Legislature is expected to vote on it next week, along with the state budget.

