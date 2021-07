The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins might not be locked in a neck-and-neck race for the AL Central crown. Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is suddenly the least popular man on the South Side after his lengthy response to Lucas Giolito calling him "a f---ing pest" following Tuesday night's White Sox win, a response in which he suggested Giolito has been cheating, described a heated conversation between the two in the parking lot and went after NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén for comments made on Tuesday's postgame show.