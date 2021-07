I recently went into Brooklyn for the first time in 15 months to visit my mother and to attend a family simcha. This was a big deal for me, my first foray into a large gathering where I knew for a fact that at least half of the crowd was unvaccinated. Now here’s the part where some of you roll your eyes and stop reading because you think this is a rant about unvaccinated people. It’s not. For those of you who have been unmasked for months, who have kissed, hugged and clasped hands at countless mega-sized simchas, I’d like to offer some insight into the psyche of those of us who live in communities that were, and still are, meticulously diligent about following the guidelines of the CDC.