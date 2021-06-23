Chocolate Pizza Is a Thing In Marcellus And Its A Dessert Dreams Are Made Of

You may wonder, is it a dessert or some weird concoction of pizza covered in chocolate. It's a dessert through and through and one that more people should know about. I'll be completely frank with you, I have never been a dessert guy all that much. It takes a lot to get me excited when it comes to sweets, and Chocolate Pizza Company in Marcellus through pictures alone has made me crave a chocolate pizza. When you think of it, it's an incredible idea. Everyone loves pizza, and now they can get a dessert version of it.