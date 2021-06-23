Goldfish Swim School opens in Gilbert, offering swimming, water safety lessons

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new option is now available for parents who want their children to learn to swim or for those kids who need to improve their swimming skills. Goldfish Swim School, a learn-to-swim franchise, has more than 110 locations across the country. The owner of the Gilbert location, Dana Schuchardt, is a former collegiate swimming from the University of Arizona. She joined Good Morning Arizona to discuss why it's important for children to learn this essential life skill, all while having fun doing so.