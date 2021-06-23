New legislation introduced to combat the opioid epidemic
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A bipartisan package of bills to combat the opioid epidemic in Michigan was announced Wednesday. The legislation was presented by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist; Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS); Sen. Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington), Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), Rep. Mary Whiteford (R-Casco Township), Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Township), the Michigan Health and Hospital Association and the Michigan Opioid Partnership (MOP).www.uppermichiganssource.com