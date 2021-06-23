Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to visit Montezuma County
Attorney General Weiser will host a community reception from 3:15 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Montezuma County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room, 109 W. Main St. Community members are invited to attend to discuss local and state issues that impact Southwest Colorado, including work at the Colorado Department of Law to protect consumers, respond to the opioids crisis, support youth mental health and protect our land, air and water.www.the-journal.com