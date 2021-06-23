Climate change assessment outlines threats to Greater Yellowstone Area

The record-breaking heat wave baking the West Coast is another painful sign that climate change is here, and we have to adapt. The Pacific Northwest has been sizzling, with conditions forecasters have described as unprecedented and life-threatening. Portland, Oregon, hit 113 degrees Monday, breaking the previous all-time high of 112 degrees, set Sunday. About 100 miles to the south, in Eugene, Oregon, the U.S. track and field Olympic trials were halted Sunday afternoon, and spectators were asked to evacuate the stadium, due to the extreme heat.