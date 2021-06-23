Cancel
Hunters can apply for managed hunts

By Jennifer Weiser
krcgtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeer hunters will be able to sign up for a chance to take part in more than 100 managed deer hunts starting July 1st. The Missouri Department of Conservation offers hunts for archery, muzzleloading, crossbow, and modern firearms. They will be at conservation areas, state, and other parks from mid-September to mid-January. There will also be hunts for young hunters or people with disabilities.

krcgtv.com
