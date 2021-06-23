Cancel
Freehold Township, NJ

Police: Man Guilty Of Choking Fiancé

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 7 days ago
File Photo

FREEHOLD – A Keansburg man found guilty of strangling his fiancé will be sentenced for his crime in August.

Jaself Brown, 35, was convicted of aggravated assault by strangulation. Due to his criminal record, he faces up to a decade in New Jersey State Prison for this crime.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey stated he was found guilty of assaulting his fiancé, a victim of domestic violence after a five-day trial before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux.

Brown’s fiancée joined her mother and son on October 18, 2019 in dropping Brown off at his mother’s house on Sewell Avenue in Asbury Park. While in the car, Brown and the victim became embroiled in a verbal argument which became severely agitated.

Brown then moved to the driver’s side door of the vehicle and began strangling the victim while she was sitting in the driver’s seat. As other family members intervened to stop the assault, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Officer David Lasko, who was on patrol in the area, arrived at the scene.

Officer Lasko grabbed Brown, who refused his commands to release her neck. The officer radioed for assistance as he struggled with Brown.

Thanks to Officer Lasko’s efforts, the woman was able to break away and escaped the vehicle through the passenger side door. Brown continued to struggle with the officer. Brown went into the car and out the other side, with Lasko following.

Once the officer got outside the vehicle and with assistance from Asbury Park Officer Robert Champoullion and other Asbury Park officers, Brown was placed under arrest. Officer Lasko suffered minor injuries in the struggle and responded to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment, while Officer Michael Treadway of the Asbury Park Police Department completed the investigation.

Following his arrest, Brown was ordered detained in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending trial due to, among other factors, his continuing threat to the victim, as well as the fact that he was already on probation following a prior criminal conviction.

Prior to his trial, Brown pled guilty to violating his probation. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Lemieux on August 13, for sentencing on the aggravated assault by strangulation offense as well as his violation of probation.

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

